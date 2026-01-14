Atar exits pipeline inspection services firm Frontier Integrity Solutions

Keyth Pengal serves as CEO of Frontier Integrity Solutions

Frontier Integrity Solutions has nearly 800 certified professionals

Atar Capital has sold Frontier Integrity Solutions, a Tulsa-based provider of pipeline inspection and integrity services for the midstream energy sector, through a management buyout. No financial terms were disclosed.

“FIS exemplifies what Atar Capital seeks to achieve through impactful investing,” said Cyrus Nikou, founder and managing partner of Atar Capital in a statement.