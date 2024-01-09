Aterian-backed Allentown snaps up sterilization products provider CloriDiSys

Massumi + Consoli LLP and Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP advised Aterian on the legal aspects of this transaction

Allentown, LLC, a portfolio company of Aterian Investment Partners, has acquired Branchburg, New Jersey-based ClorDiSys Solutions, Inc, a provider of chlorine dioxide-based solutions for sterilizing and decontaminating vivariums, laboratory equipment and medical devices.

On the deal, Daniel Phan, managing director at Aterian said in a statement “The acquisition of ClorDiSys represents core strategic initiatives to Allentown of expanding its total addressable market and introducing Allentown to sanitation, disinfection, and decontamination services. As a family-owned and operated company we were thoroughly impressed by ClorDiSys’ products, services and customer-centric solutions and couldn’t be more excited about the partnership together.”

Massumi + Consoli LLP and Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP advised Aterian on the legal aspects of this transaction.

ClorDiSys was founded in 2001 by two ex-Johnson & Johnson employees and was originally focused solely on the manufacturing of chlorine dioxide gas equipment.

Allentown is a provider of life science solutions.

Aterian invests in middle market businesses. With offices in New York and Florida, Aterian has raised cumulative equity commitments of more than $2 billion since its founding in 2009.