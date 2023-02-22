Aterian-backed Eaglestone appoints Richards as CEO

Andru Coren, Eaglestone's former CEO, will become executive chairman of the board.

Eaglestone Holdings, which is backed by Aterian Investment Partners, has named Jason Richards as CEO. Andru Coren, Eaglestone’s former CEO, will become executive chairman of the board.

New York and Florida-based Eaglestone is a specialty infrastructure contractor in the Northeast.

Most recently, Richards was president and CEO of Albireo Energy. Prior to Albireo, Coren had many roles in leading companies such as Sodexo, a family of MEPS businesses owned by PPL, Siemens and Honeywell.

“We are thrilled to back Andru’s vision of creating the leading MEPS player in the New York area and beyond to serve its customers, including an unmatched service offering to its long-standing customers” said Michael Fieldstone, partner and co-founder of Aterian Investment Partners, in a statement. “Jason’s track record in leading infrastructure service businesses with a deep understanding of building automation systems and energy efficiency opportunities will ensure effective execution of the long-term strategy for Eaglestone and its underlying companies.”

Eaglestone Holdings is a leading specialty infrastructure contractor and energy efficiency services provider in the Northeast.

Aterian Investment Partners invests in middle-market businesses. With offices in New York and Florida, Aterian has raised cumulative equity commitments of more than $1.5 billion since its founding in 2009.