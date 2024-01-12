Aterian-backed Vantedge Medical appoints Brandon as COO

Most recently, Brandon led operations for the advanced metals solutions business at Viant Medical

Vantedge Medical, which is backed by Aterian Investment Partners, has named Brigham Brandon as chief operations officer.

Based in San Jose, California, Vantedge is a medical device company.

Most recently, Brandon led operations for the advanced metals solutions business at Viant Medical. Prior to Viant, he spent over a decade at Covidien (now part of Medtronic’s Minimally Invasive Therapies Group), leading logistics and supply chain initiatives across 14 plants.

On the appointment, Brian King, CEO and chairman of Vantedge said in a statement, “I have had the honor to work with Brigham for the better part of the last 2 decades and in 3 different companies. He is, simply put, one of the best operations professionals in the Medical Device space. Fully embracing servant leadership, he approaches solutions with a patient-first mindset while promoting a quality-focused culture. We are very excited to have him as our COO.”

Aterian Investment Partners invests in middle market businesses. With offices in New York and Florida, Aterian has raised cumulative equity commitments of more than $2 billion since its founding in 2009.