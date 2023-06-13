Aterian Investment Partners-backed Allentown buys BetterBuilt

Allentown is a US-based provider of equipment systems and other lab solutions to the biomedical pre-clinical research and broader life sciences industries

Allentown, a portfolio company of Aterian Investment Partners, has acquired BetterBuilt, a Delta, British Columbia-based manufacturer of vivarium washing equipment. No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Founded in the 1950s, BetterBuilt designs, engineers, manufactures and coordinates the installation of vivarium-focused washing equipment and automation solutions for the North American market. It produces non-robotic automation washing solutions that solve the vivarium lab’s largest challenge, cage cleaning, with low-maintenance equipment offerings.

Based in Allentown, New Jersey, Allentown is a provider of equipment systems and other lab solutions to the biomedical pre-clinical research and broader life sciences industries.

The acquisition significantly expands Allentown’s product and service offering for its global customer base and strengthens its abilities to provide end-to-end services, the company said in a statement.

Aterian acquired Allentown in April 2022. BetterBuilt is the first strategic add-on investment made by the company under Aterian’s ownership.

“By adding BetterBuilt’s highly engineered products and the company’s talented team, Allentown offers a more fulsome suite of lab housing, washing and sterilization solutions aimed at solving some of the most difficult aspects of managing a vivarium,” said Brandon Bethea, co-founder and partner, and Daniel Phan, managing director, at Aterian

Aterian is a private equity firm that invests in mid-market businesses. With offices in New York and Florida, it has raised cumulative equity commitments of more than $1.5 billion.

Dentons Canada and Weil Gotshal & Manges advised Aterian on the legal aspects of this transaction.