ATL Partners-backed Aero Accessories snaps up MRO services firm AOG Accessories

Aero Accessories is a provider of aerospace component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services.

ATL invests in aerospace, transportation and logistics companies

The private equity firm was founded in 2014

Aero Accessories, which is backed by ATL Partners, has acquired Miami-based AOG Accessories, a provider of maintenance, repair, and overhaul services.

Aero Accessories is a provider of aerospace component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services.

On the deal, Frank Nash, founder and managing member of ATL, said in a statement, “We are proud of the growth that Aero Accessories has achieved over the past two years. The management team has achieved well above average growth compared to the industry by transitioning its customer base and services mix to meet current industry demand requirements.”

AOG Accessories was founded in 2013.

ATL invests in aerospace, transportation and logistics companies. The private equity firm was founded in 2014.