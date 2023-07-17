ATL Partners-backed LightRidge buys space electronics company Trident Systems

LightRidge is a provider of space and defense mission solutions for the U.S. national security community.

LightRidge Solutions, a portfolio company of ATL Partners, has acquired Virginia-based Trident Systems, a provider of high-performance space electronics and C4ISR solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

LightRidge is a provider of space and defense mission solutions for the U.S. national security community.

Trident represents the third acquisition for the LightRidge platform, which was formed in 2021.

On the deal, Michael Kramer, a partner at ATL and chairman of LightRidge, said in a statement, “The national security community is looking for industry to develop disruptive technologies that help solve its most pressing challenges. We built LightRidge to be that trusted partner with a national security space and intelligence solutions focus. Trident will help broaden our capabilities across these increasingly critical capabilities.”

G Squared Capital served as financial advisor to Trident and Holland & Knight served as legal counsel to Trident. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher served as legal counsel while Quilty Space and Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisors to LightRidge and ATL Partners.

Founded in 2014, ATL Partners invests in aerospace & defense, transportation and logistics companies.