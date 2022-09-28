Atlantic-backed Prescott’s buys medical equipment service firm PMM

PMM was founded in 1997

Prescott’s Inc, a portfolio company of Atlantic Street Capital, has acquired Mount Vernon, Ohio-based Preventive Maintenance Medical, Inc, a medical equipment service and repair provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

PMM was founded in 1997.

On the deal, Dylan DiJulio, CEO of Prescott’s, said in a statement, “We could not be more excited to have PMM join the Prescott’s family as we work to expand our service offerings. When we think about the critical needs for surgical and laboratory services, ensuring that all equipment is sterilized and clean is of the utmost importance to ensure patient safety and the validity of research efforts. The highly skilled team at PMM has been and will continue to perform critical services for clients”

Founded in 1984 and based in Monument, Colorado, Prescott’s is a provider of refurbishment, maintenance, repair and service work for surgical microscopes utilized in hospital operating rooms and ambulatory surgery centers primarily in the neuro, ophthalmic and ENT surgical specialties.

ASC invests in lower middle market companies. The firm targets companies that have $4 million and $25 million of EBITDA.