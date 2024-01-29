Attain Capital recruits Strasser as operating partner

In this role, Strasser will help identify new investment opportunities and drive value creation across Attain Capital's U.S. Federal Government investments.

In addition to his work with Attain Capital, Strasser leads the transitional usinesses sub-sector at Deep Water Point and Associates and leads consulting firm Govcon Growth Advisors

Prior to founding GGA, Strasser was the CEO of Brillient Corporation. He is also the former president and CEO of PPC

Based in McLean, Virginia, Attain Capital invests in technology-enabled solutions and services to government and education clients

Attain Capital has named Paul Strasser as an operating partner.

In this role, Strasser will help identify new investment opportunities and drive value creation across Attain Capital’s U.S. Federal Government investments.

In addition to his work with Attain Capital, Strasser leads the transitional usinesses sub-sector at Deep Water Point and Associates and leads an industry-focused strategic consulting firm, Govcon Growth Advisors, LLC. Prior to founding GGA, Strasser was the CEO of Brillient Corporation. He is also the former president and CEO of PPC.

“I join Greg in welcoming Paul to our business,” said Ted Davies, Managing Partner, Government, of Attain Capital. “His track record of success mentoring others and building great businesses make him a true asset to our growing portfolio of companies.”

Based in McLean, Virginia, Attain Capital invests in technology-enabled solutions and services to government and education clients.