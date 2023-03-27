AUA buys meat snacks maker Western Smokehouse

Harris Williams served as financial advisor to Western Smokehouse on the transaction

AUA Private Equity Partners has acquired Western Smokehouse Partners, an Illinois-based maker of meat snacks. The seller was Monogram Capital Partners. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Andy Unanue, managing partner of AUA Private Equity, said in a statement, “Our newly established partnership with Western Smokehouse is an exciting opportunity for AUA Private Equity and we are grateful to be able to partner with such a great team. Western is a growing food manufacturing business that has maintained a collaborative and entrepreneurial culture established by its founding families decades ago; this represents the core of AUA Private Equity’s investment ethos.”

McDermott Will & Emery served as legal advisor to AUA Private Equity. Additional advisors to AUA Private Equity included Grant Thornton LLP and L.E.K. Consulting LLC. Harris Williams served as financial advisor to Western Smokehouse on the transaction.

Based in West Palm Beach, Florida, AUA invests in the lower middle market. The private equity firm targets consumer products and services sectors.