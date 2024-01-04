AUA Private Equity snaps up Weaver Popcorn Manufacturing

Grant Thornton and Boston Consulting Group served as commercial and financial advisors for AUA Private Equity while Ernst & Young Capital Advisors, LLC served as financial advisor to Weaver Popcorn Manufacturing.

Weaver Popcorn Manufacturing was started in 1928 by Ira Weaver

Based in West Palm Beach, Florida, AUA Private Equity invests in the lower middle-market

The private equity firm targets the consumer products and services sectors

AUA Private Equity Partners has acquired Weaver Popcorn Manufacturing, a Van Buren, Indiana-based maker of popcorn and snacking products. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Our partnership with the Weaver Family and Weaver Popcorn Manufacturing is emblematic of what AUA Private Equity does best – partnering with family-owned businesses to take them to the next level,” said Andy Unanue, a managing partner of AUA Private Equity in a statement. “We will proactively focus on operational upside by supporting the team with capital and resources while preserving Weaver Popcorn Manufacturing’s entrepreneurial and solution-oriented culture.”

McDermott Will & Emery served as legal advisor for AUA Private Equity Partners and Proterra Investment Partners provided the debt financing.

Grant Thornton and Boston Consulting Group also served as commercial and financial advisors for AUA Private Equity. Taft Stettinius & Hollister served as legal advisor for Weaver. Ernst & Young Capital Advisors, LLC served as financial advisor to Weaver Popcorn Manufacturing in connection with the transaction.

Weaver Popcorn Manufacturing was started in 1928 by Ira Weaver.

Based in West Palm Beach, Florida, AUA Private Equity invests in the lower middle-market. The private equity firm targets the consumer products and services sectors.