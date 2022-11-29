Audax and Summit-backed 48forty acquires Dependable Pallet Logistics

Dependable was established in 1995 by Eva Sanchez.

In 2011, Cain Sanchez became owner of Dependable

48forty Solutions has a national network of over 258 facilities

48forty Solutions, a provider of recycled pallets and pallet management services, has acquired Southern California-based pallet management company Dependable Pallet Logistics. No financial terms were disclosed.

48forty is a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity and Summit Partners.

On the deal, Mike Hachtman, CEO of 48forty, said in a statement, “We are pleased to welcome Cain and Dependable Pallet to the 48forty Solutions family. The acquisition helps us to expand our ability to provide seamless and complete pallet solutions to our customers throughout Southern California.”

