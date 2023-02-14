Audax-backed Centerline acquires Pearson Pelletier Telecom

Centerline is a telecommunications infrastructure business based in West Bridgewater, Massachusetts

This deal marks its sixth acquisition under the ownership of Audax Private Equity



Audax Group is an alternative investment manager headquartered in Boston

Centerline Communications, a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity, has acquired Pearson Pelletier Telecom (PPT), a Sainte-Catherine, Quebec-based wireless network and infrastructure services company. No financial details of the deal were disclosed.

Centerline is a telecommunications infrastructure business focused on the design, building and maintenance of next-generation wireless, wireline networks and critical infrastructure facilities. It is based in West Bridgewater, Massachusetts.

This strategic acquisition will assist the increased demand for services across the merged company’s blue-chip customer base, Centerline said.

“The combination of Centerline and PPT brings together unparalleled capabilities in critical infrastructure design, build and maintenance services,” said Josh Delman, CEO of Centerline, in a statement. “Together, we are creating additional value for our employees, customers, and suppliers as we implement our primary business strategy to provide turnkey solutions for all critical infrastructure facilities and networks.”

This PPT deal marks Centerline’s sixth acquisition under the ownership of Audax Private Equity.

Audax Group is an alternative investment manager headquartered in Boston. The firm has raised more than $32 billion in capital across its private equity and private debt businesses.