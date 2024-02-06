Audax-backed Chartis acquires healthcare payer consulting firm HealthScape Advisors

Lincoln International LLC served as financial advisor to Chartis while Ropes & Gray LLP served as legal counsel

Chartis, which is backed by Audax Private Equity, has acquired Chicago-based HealthScape Advisors, a healthcare payer consulting firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

Chartis is a healthcare advisory firm.

“The challenges facing healthcare today in enabling affordable coverage, simplifying the consumer experience, and providing equitable access to high-quality care cannot be simply addressed by providers or payers in a silo,” said Greg Maddrey, president of Chartis in a statement. “Effective insight and guidance on how to address these challenges requires working across the healthcare ecosystem. With the addition of the HealthScape team, we will be able to offer that integrated insight to our clients.”

Lincoln International LLC served as financial advisor to Chartis while Ropes & Gray LLP served as legal counsel.

Audax Private Equity invests in the middle market. Founded in 1999, Audax is based in Boston.