Audax-backed Chartis Group buys Health Collective

The Chartis Group, a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity, has acquired Atlanta-based Health Collective, a healthcare consulting and national health equity platform. No financial terms were disclosed.

PRESS RELEASE

Audax Private Equity Portfolio Company, The Chartis Group, acquires Just Health Collective

The Company

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Just Health Collective is a healthcare consulting & national health equity platform advising provider, payer, and life sciences companies on health equity and belonging.

The Deal

The Chartis Group, a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity (“Audax”), has completed the acquisition of Just Health Collective. This acquisition further expands Chartis’ capabilities to deliver on its mission to materially improve healthcare. Just Health Collective will deliver through its core offerings and bring its expertise into Chartis engagements addressing clinical quality and disparities mitigation, patient experience and access, enterprise transformation, digital transformation, and strategic communications. Just Health Collective represents Chartis’ fourth acquisition under Audax ownership.

The Thesis

Audax partnered with Chartis management with the thesis of building a leading healthcare advisory services firm to materially improve healthcare delivery. Improving healthcare delivery requires accelerating health equity and belonging across the healthcare ecosystem. Just Health Collective’s complementary capabilities, strong customer relationships, and industry expertise exhibit the Chartis platform’s commitment to creating a healthier world. Audax and the Chartis team continue to accelerate organic growth and M&A opportunities to further Chartis’ capabilities to serve clients across the broad healthcare continuum.