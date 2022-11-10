Audax-backed Colony Hardware buys power tools and construction supplies provider B&L

Orange, Connecticut-based Colony Hardware Inc is a distributor of construction materials and jobsite supplies.

The acquisition represents Colony’s 11th acquisition since partnering with Audax Private Equity in November 2018

B&L Bolt was founded in 1986

Audax Private Equity has invested over $9 billion in more than 150 platforms and over 1,100 add-on companies

Colony Hardware, which is backed by Audax Private Equity, has acquired B&L, a Michigan-based distributor of strut, fasteners, power tools and other supplies to construction and industrial customers. No financial terms were disclosed.

Orange, Connecticut-based Colony Hardware Inc is distributor of construction materials and jobsite supplies.

The acquisition represents Colony’s 11th acquisition since partnering with Audax Private Equity in November 2018.

B&L Bolt was founded in 1986.

“Strategically, this deal helps to further position Colony Hardware as the direct-to-jobsite supplier of choice for contractors, and represents a compelling fit from a service perspective,’’ said Young Lee, a managing director of Audax Private Equity, in a statement. “We are excited to continue investing behind the Colony platform to support the company’s growth through both strategic acquisitions and organic initiatives.”

Colony Hardware has 48 branches across the Northeast, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, Mid-South, and Florida.

Audax Group has raised over $32 billion in capital across its private equity and private debt businesses. Audax Private Equity has invested over $9 billion in more than 150 platforms and over 1,100 add-on companies.