Audax-backed CorEvitas acquires pregnancy safety studies provider Pregistry

Pregistry was founded in 2014

Dr. Diego Wyszynski serves as CEO of Pregistry

CorEvitas operates eight major autoimmune and inflammatory registries across the U.S., Canada, and Japan, collecting data from almost 500 participating investigator sites

CorEvitas, which is backed by Audax Private Equity, has acquired Pregistry, a provider of safety studies during pregnancy. No financial terms were disclosed.

Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, CorEvitas is a real-world data intelligence company.

Pregistry was founded in 2014. Pregistry partners with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to conduct observational studies on drug and vaccine safety during pregnancy.

“For the last eight years, Pregistry has been a leader in the design and execution of pregnancy exposure registries to fulfill global regulatory commitments, such as mandates from the FDA and the EMA, and other observational studies in the maternal health field, including the world’s largest pregnancy registries on COVID-19 vaccines and COVID-19 treatments,” said Dr. Diego Wyszynski, founder and CEO of Pregistry, in a statement.

CorEvitas operates eight major autoimmune and inflammatory registries across the U.S., Canada, and Japan, collecting data from almost 500 participating investigator sites.