Audax-backed DISA acquires employee testing provider Global HR Research

DISA Global Solutions, which is backed by Audax, has acquired Global HR Research, a Fort Myers, Florida-based provider of employee testing, screening, and compliance management solutions. The seller was Renovo Capital. No financial terms were disclosed.

Houston-based DISA is a tech-enabled provider of employee testing, screening, compliance, and workplace health and safety solutions. The acquisition marks DISA’s second add-on since Audax’ investment in the platform in September, 2022.

On the deal, Beau Thomas, a managing director at Audax Private Equity, said in a statement, “We look forward to partnering with the entire Global HR team to continue their impressive track record and help accelerate the growth of the combined DISA platform through strategic acquisitions and partnership opportunities.”

Stifel Financial Corp. served as financial advisor to Global HR while Ropes & Gray provided legal counsel to DISA.

DISA was founded in 1986.

Since its founding in 1999, Audax has raised over $32 billion in capital across its private equity and private debt businesses. Audax invests in North American middle market companies.