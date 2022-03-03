Audax-backed Elevate ENT makes two acquisitions

Elevate ENT, which is backed by Audax Private Equity has made two Florida-based acquisitions: Orlando ENT and Boca Raton Otolaryngology.

Elevate ENT, which is backed by Audax Private Equity has made two Florida-based acquisitions: Orlando ENT and Boca Raton Otolaryngology. Orlando ENT is a provider of adult and pediatric medical care in all areas of otolaryngology. And, Boca Raton Otolaryngology is a provider of medical care in all areas of otolaryngology. No financial terms were disclosed.

PRESS RELEASE

The Companies

Orlando Ear Nose & Throat Associates, P.A. (“Orlando ENT”) is a provider of adult and pediatric medical care in all areas of otolaryngology. Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Orlando, FL, the practice has four physician partners operating across two offices in Orlando, FL, and Oviedo, FL.

Boca Raton Otolaryngology is a provider of medical care in all areas of otolaryngology. Founded in 1994, the practice has two partner physicians and operates in one office in Boca Raton, FL

The Deal

Elevate ENT (“Elevate”), a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity (“Audax”), has completed the acquisitions of Orlando ENT and Boca Raton Otolaryngology, representing the company’s third and fourth acquisitions since Audax’ investment.

The Thesis

In March 2019, Audax partnered with Elevate ENT, a leading practice management support organization that caters to the needs of ear, nose, and throat (“ENT”) practices nationwide. With support from Audax, Elevate ENT invests in private ENT and allergy practices across the United States and provides scalable business sophistication to help take each practice to the next level in terms of financial management, marketing, contracting, human resources, and other important business disciplines. Elevate ENT currently spans over 80 offices across five practice brands with plans to acquire additional practices nationally.