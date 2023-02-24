Audax-backed FCH acquires sanitary manufacturers DSO and Flowtrend

DSO President Darrin Oppenheim and Flowtrend President Jan Hansen have been appointed to leadership roles as members of the expanded FCH executive team

DSO will maintain an office in New Jersey where DSO was previously based, while product fulfillment will relocate to FCH’s Steel & O’Brien manufacturing division of FCH, based in Arcade, New York

Flowtrend will operate out of its existing facility in Houston

Flow Control Holdings, a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity, has acquired sanitary manufacturers DSO Fluid Handling Company Inc and Flowtrend Inc. No financial ters were disclosed.

FCH is a provider of sanitary flow components to pharmaceutical, food and beverage markets.

“We are thrilled to welcome two of the leading names for sanitary-aftermarket parts to FCH,” said Scott Kerns, CEO of Flow Control Holdings, in a statement. “The powerful combination of DSO and Flowtrend further expands our product offering to the food, beverage and pharmaceutical markets and represents a compelling and complementary fit to our growing portfolio of sanitary flow components.”

DSO President Darrin Oppenheim and Flowtrend President Jan Hansen have been appointed to leadership roles as members of the expanded FCH executive team. DSO will maintain an office in New Jersey, where DSO was previously based, while product fulfillment will be migrated to the Steel & O’Brien manufacturing division of FCH, based in Arcade, New York. Flowtrend will operate out of its existing facility in Houston.

FCH was founded in 2018.