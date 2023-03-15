Audax-backed FCH’s Steel & O’Brien Manufacturing unit acquires Ultibend’s U.S. assets

FCH is a provider of sanitary-flow components to the pharmaceutical, food and beverage end markets

Flow Control Holding’s Steel & O’Brien Manufacturing division has acquired the U.S. assets of New Zealand-based Ultibend Industries. No financial terms were disclosed.

Ultibend is a maker of stainless-steel sanitary fittings.

A portfolio company of Audax Private Equity, FCH is a provider of sanitary-flow components to the pharmaceutical, food and beverage end markets.

“Expanding our geographic footprint to better serve the West Coast is the next step in our strategic growth plan,” said Scott Kerns, CEO of Flow Control Holdings. “Having a physical presence with a Steel & O’Brien-managed facility in California positions us to serve the West Coast customer base.”

In addition to the transaction, Jesse Martinez from Ultibend has also joined Steel & O’Brien as an inside sales representative and will work alongside the Steel & O’Brien team to continue servicing Ultibend customers.

FCH was founded in 2018.

Based in Boston and San Francisco, Audax invests in the middle market.