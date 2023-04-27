Audax-backed FDH Aero buys manufacturer BJG Electronics Group

Based in Commerce, California, FDH Aero is a provider of supply chain solutions for aerospace and defense companies.

In addition to the transaction, Mitch Enright, current president of Electro Enterprises, Inc. which was acquired by FDH Aero in July 2022, will be named president of FDH EPG

Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisor to BJG on the deal

Based in Boston and San Francisco, Audax Private Equity invests in the middle-market

FDH Aero, which is backed by Audax Private Equity, has acquired in Ronkonkoma, New York-based BJG Electronics Group, a provider of interconnect and electromechanical products for the defense, commercial aerospace, and space end-markets. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Commerce, California, FDH Aero is a provider of supply chain solutions for aerospace and defense companies.

In addition to the transaction, Mitch Enright, current president of Electro Enterprises, Inc. which was acquired by FDH Aero in July 2022, will be named president of FDH EPG.

Post-closing, BJG’s Chairman and CEO Glenn Davidson will transition into an active advisory role to support the integration. Day-to-day operations will continue to be led by the existing BJG team.

“Our BJG team is delighted to be joining with FDH EPG in forming what will be an industry leader focused on service excellence and product expertise. This transaction combines two premier providers of military and aerospace electronic interconnect products,” said Davidson in a statement. “I look forward to supporting the integration strategy and working closely with Scott, Mitch, and the entire FDH Aero team to continue to execute on our shared strategic vision.”

Kirkland & Ellis, Holland & Knight, and Crowell & Moring served as legal advisors to FDH on the transaction while Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisor to BJG.

BJG was founded in 1979.

Based in Boston and San Francisco, Audax Private Equity invests in the middle-market. Currently, it has about $16 billion of assets under management.