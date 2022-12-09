Audax-backed GCX has acquired medical device firm Jaco Inc

GCX is a provider of medical device and IT mounting solutions for the healthcare industry.

Cain Brothers served as financial advisor to GCX and Audax while Mirus Capital Advisors, Inc. served as financial advisor to Jaco

GCX Corp was founded in 1971

Audax has raised over $32 billion in capital across its private equity and private debt businesses

GCX Mounting Solutions, a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity, has acquired Franklin, Massachusetts-based Jaco Inc, a provider of computer carts and wall-arm workstations for point-of-care electronic health records. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Petaluma, California, GCX is a provider of medical device and IT mounting solutions for the healthcare industry.

“GCX is the perfect partner to accelerate and amplify Jaco’s reach,” said David Wong, a managing director of Audax in a statement. “We will continue to invest aggressively in GCX and its family of best-in-category products.”

Fredrikson & Byron, PA served as legal counsel and Cain Brothers served as financial advisor to GCX and Audax during this transaction. Mirus Capital Advisors, Inc. served as financial advisor to Jaco.

GCX Corp was founded in 1971.

Since its founding in 1999, the firm has raised over $32 billion in capital across its private equity and private debt businesses. Audax targets North American middle market companies.