Audax-backed Jitterbit buys PrimeApps

Jitterbit, which is backed by Audax Private Equity, has acquired PrimeApps, a Turkish low-code application platform. No financial terms were disclosed.

The Companies

Headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey, PrimeApps is a low-code application platform (“LCAP”) that enables customers to rapidly build custom applications for specific business needs.

The Deal

Jitterbit, Inc. (“Jitterbit”), a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity (“Audax”), has completed the acquisition of PrimeApps. PrimeApps will add key capabilities in low-code application development to Jitterbit’s existing iPaaS, EDI, and API management platform. This transaction represents Jitterbit’s third acquisition under Audax ownership.

The Thesis

In November 2020, Audax partnered with Jitterbit, a SaaS-based iPaaS provider serving industrial, consumer, business services, financial, and other end markets. Audax will continue to work with the Jitterbit management team to drive further organic growth and help accelerate the company’s acquisition strategy to expand its capabilities in the broader integration, IT automation, and workflow markets.