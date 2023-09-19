Audax-backed Monarch snaps up commercial landscape firm Environmental Designs

Environmental Designs Inc was founded in 1989 by Shawn Ryan

EDI represents the fourth acquisition for Monarch since Audax Private Equity invested in the company in 2022

Based in Boston and San Francisco, Audax Private Equity invests in the middle market

Monarch Landscape Companies, which is backed by Audax Private Equity, has acquired Brighton, Colorado-based Environmental Designs Inc, a commercial landscape company. No financial terms were disclosed.

Los Angeles-based Monarch is a provider of commercial landscaping services.

“We’re excited to welcome the Environmental Designs team to the Monarch family,” said Brian Helgoe, CEO and founder of Monarch in a statement . “Shawn and his team have built a strong culture focused on serving employees and customers. They are great operators and, together with our existing operations in Colorado, we have added density in a critical geography consistent with our strategy of becoming a major player in existing and new markets.”

