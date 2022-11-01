Audax-backed Stout acquires Vantage Point Advisors

Audax Private Equity invested in Stout in November 2021

Winston & Strawn LLP served as legal counsel to Stout while KPMG provided financial and tax diligence services

Breakwater Law Group served as legal counsel to Vantage Point Advisors

Stout, which is backed by Audax Private Equity, has acquired Vantage Point Advisors, a provider of business valuation services for tax reporting and compliance, financial reporting, transaction advisory, fairness and solvency opinions, litigation support, and other business advisory services. No financial terms were disclosed.

“The deep industry experience and technical knowledge of the Vantage Point Advisors team complements and broadens Stout’s service capabilities within the life science and technology industries,” said Gregory O’Hara, president of Stout’s valuation advisory group in a statement. “In addition, Vantage Point Advisors has a strong presence on the West Coast and in Texas and will provide additional support to our clients within those geographic regions.”

Stout is a global investment bank and advisory firm specializing in corporate finance, transaction advisory, valuation, financial disputes, claims, and investigations.

Vantage Point Advisors was founded in 2005.