Audax-backed Trexon appoints Twaalfhoven as president/CEO

Twaalfhoven’s appointment became effective June 13, 2022

Concurrently, Jeff Crane, Trexon’s president and CEO since 2016, has transitioned to board director

Previously, Twaalfhoven was the CEO of Pulse Electronics

Trexon, a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity, has named Mark Twaalfhoven as president and CEO. His appointment became effective June 13, 2022.

Concurrently, Jeff Crane, the company’s president and CEO since 2016 has transitioned into the role of director on the company’s board.

Most recently, Twaalfhoven was the CEO of Pulse Electronics, where he led significant enhancement and expansion of the company. Prior to that, he served as CEO of Teleplan International, currently known as Reconext, a company servicing electronic devices. He also led the development of Amphenol in Asia as well as the computer and communication devices markets.

Twaalfhoven holds a master’s degree in Industrial Engineering from Stanford University, a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Purdue University and completed the Harvard Business School Advanced Management Program.

On his appointment, Don Bramley, managing director at Audax, said in a public statement: “We are thrilled to gain a high caliber executive with a strong track record and more than 25 years’ experience in the electronic components, cable assembly and connector industry. His focus on profitable growth and accelerating strategic execution will help Trexon continue its aggressive growth path.”

Founded in 1979, Trexon is a leading designer and provider of high-performance wire, cable, connectors, assemblies, and accessories used in harsh, high cost-of-failure environments. Trexon’s products are designed to exceed customer performance specifications and withstand.