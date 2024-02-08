Audax-backed Trexon divests industrial products group to Amphenol

Amphenol is a maker of electronic connectors

Headquartered in Boston, Audax Private Equity invests in lower middle market companies in North America

Trexon, a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity, has sold its industrial products group, to Amphenol Corporation. The sale includes brand portfolios of TPC Wire & Cable, Pittsburgh Wire and Cable, and MilRail. No financial terms were disclosed.

Boston-based Trexon is a provider of specialized interconnectivity solutions.

“We wish our former colleagues at IPG well and expect that the Industrial Products Group will continue its journey of profitable growth as part of the Amphenol family,” said Mark Twaalfhoven, president and CEO of Trexon in a statement.

