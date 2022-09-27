Audax-backed Trexon eyes AI and quantum computing with purchase of Intelliconnect

Trexon is a designer and provider of wires, cables, connectors, assemblies and accessories used in high cost-of-failure environments

Audax was formed in 1999 and invests in middle market companies across sectors

The firm initially invested in Trexon in 2015

Audax Private Equity portfolio company Trexon announced that it has acquired UK firm Intelliconnect, a supplier of RF connectors, adapters and cable assemblies. Trexon is a Macedonia, Ohio-based designer and provider of wires, cables, connectors, assemblies and accessories use in high cost-of-failure environments.



“Trexon is highly aligned with Intelliconnect’s philosophy and desire to grow our world class RF and cryogenic product offering,” said Gareth Phillips, managing director of Intelliconnect. “We have worked hard to build a solid platform of best-in-class services and products and we are thrilled to be partnering with the wider Trexon family to take us to the next level and beyond.”

Intelliconnect is headquartered in Chelmsford, England and has an office in Crossville, Tennessee.

“The addition of Intelliconnect brings a customer-centric organization with a level of expertise and experience that aligns with the Trexon strategic vision of delivering application specific solutions,” said Mark Twaalfhoven, president, and CEO of Trexon. “Their innovation enables the development of critical technologies that support key megatrend drivers such as AI and the application for quantum computing.”

Audax Private Equity is headquartered in Boston and has been investing in middle market companies since its founding in 1999. The firm has raised over $32 billion in capital commitments across its private equity and private debt businesses. It has invested in over 150 companies and has completed over 1,000 add-on investments.