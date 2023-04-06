Audax-backed Veterinary Practice Partners acquires Caring Hands Animal Hospital

Based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, Veterinary Practice Partners is a community of over 125 animal hospitals across the U.S.

Veterinary Practice Partners, which is backed by Audax Private Equity, has acquired Caring Hands Animal Hospital, a network of eight veterinary hospitals in Maryland and Virginia. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, Veterinary Practice Partners is a community of over 125 animal hospitals across the U.S.

Audax made its initial investment in VPP in December of 2021.

“The outcome of this partnership is that it will allow me to be more present in the exam room and give many of my hard-working doctors a chance to have equity and ownership, which is deserving due to their incredible dedication to our patients and this hospital,” said Dr. Brian Neumann, co-owner of Caring Hands’ Alexandria location. “I am equally thrilled to maintain a significant ownership stake, which aligns the interests of our veterinarians and VPP and incentivizes each of us to reinforce our strong ties to our respective communities.”

Audax invests in the middle market. Founded in 1999, Audax has offices in Boston, New York and San Francisco.