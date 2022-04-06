Audax backs Monarch Landscape Companies

Audax Private Equity has invested in Monarch Landscape Companies, a provider of commercial landscaping. No financial terms were disclosed.

PRESS RELEASE

The Companies

Monarch Landscape Companies (“Monarch”) is a leading provider of high quality commercial landscaping services across the western United States. Monarch operates in 5 states (California, Oregon, Washington, Colorado, and Texas) and serves a broad set of blue-chip customers primarily comprised of commercial and corporate campuses, municipalities, and HOAs.

The Deal

Audax Private Equity (“Audax”) has invested in Monarch Landscape Companies and is partnering with the existing management team to further accelerate the organic and add-on acquisition momentum of the company.

The Thesis

Audax completed its investment in Monarch in March 2022. Audax plans to invest behind the company’s growth initiatives, including accelerating Monarch’s established acquisition strategy, building capabilities in new and existing service lines, and expanding the company’s geographic footprint.