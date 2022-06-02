Audax funds Thermogenics

Audax Private Equity has invested in Thermogenics, a North American provider of boiler service & maintenance, equipment sales and rentals.

Audax Private Equity has invested in Thermogenics, a North American provider of boiler service & maintenance, equipment sales and rentals. No financial terms were disclosed.

PRESS RELEASE

Audax Private Equity Announces Investment In Thermogenics

The Company

Thermogenics, Inc. (“Thermogenics”) is a leading North American provider of boiler service & maintenance, equipment sales and rentals. Thermogenics specializes in providing complete boiler lifecycle solutions to a diverse set of customers and end markets. To complement its service-driven business model, Thermogenics designs and manufactures differentiated, energy efficient boilers with proprietary coil-tube technology.

The Deal

Audax Private Equity (“Audax”) has invested in Thermogenics and is partnering with the existing management team to further accelerate the organic and add-on acquisition momentum of the company.

The Thesis

Audax completed its investment in Thermogenics in May 2022. Audax plans to invest behind the company’s growth initiatives, including expanding Thermogenics’ footprint in the United States and Canada, and accelerating the company’s acquisition strategy within the boiler service, equipment and related industries.