Audax invests in tire retailer Dobbs

Audax Private Equity has made an investment in Dobbs Tire & Auto Centers Inc, a St. Louis, Missouri-based tire retailer and automotive aftermarket service company. No financial terms were disclosed.

Dobbs was founded in 1976.

“Given our history in auto aftermarket and consumer services, we have been pursuing a thesis in the auto services segment for some time,” noted Jason Ellis, a managing director at Audax in a statement. “Dobbs stood out as an attractive platform due to several factors, not the least of which include the quality of its operations, strong customer loyalty and employees.”

Capstone Partners acted as financial advisor to Dobbs on the transaction, while Stifel acted as financial advisor to Audax. Golub Capital and Stifel served as financing partners in support of the Audax investment. Nelson Mullins served as legal counsel to Dobbs, while Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher and Goulston & Storrs served in the same capacity to Audax.

Based in Boston and San Francisco, Audax Private Equity invests in the middle market. The firm has approximately $19 billion of assets under management.