Audax Private Debt supports Odyssey’s Magna Legal Services acquisition

Audax Private Debt has provided a credit facility to back Odyssey Investment Partners‘ acquisition of Philadelphia-based Magna Legal Services, a provider of litigation support services. No financial terms were disclosed.

Audax Private Debt was administrative agent and joint lead arranger on the financing.

Magna was founded in 2007.

On the financing, Steve Ruby, co-head of origination at Audax Private Debt, said in a statement, “We have been long-term supporters of Magna Legal Services and have seen the Company establish itself as a leading provider of litigation services. The Magna team has done a fantastic job building the business by investing in technology and executing on strategic acquisitions. We are excited to partner with the Odyssey team to help Magna continue with its impressive pace of expansion.”

Since its inception in 2000, Audax Private Debt has invested over $33 billion across more than 1,090 companies in support of over 275 private equity sponsors, and has raised $25 billion in capital.

Audax Private Debt is a part of alternative investment manager Audax Group.