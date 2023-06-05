Audax Private Equity-backed BlueCat Networks to buy Indeni

Based in Toronto, BlueCat is a provider of mission-critical network and cloud infrastructure software.

BlueCat Networks, a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity, has agreed to acquire Indeni, a San Francisco-based provider of security infrastructure automation.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed. It is subject to regulatory approval.

Based in Toronto, BlueCat is a provider of mission-critical network and cloud infrastructure software.

Indeni’s platform helps network operations teams assure the health of their network appliances such as firewalls, load balancers and secure web proxies. Its acquisition will enhance BlueCat’s DDI management platform, which provides core services that direct traffic and enable access and communication across the network, the company said in a statement.

“Indeni’s speciality is that it provides NetOps with highly detailed information necessary to detect and prevent issues that—if left alone—would disrupt business operations,” said Andrew Wertkin, chief strategy officer at BlueCat. “The vast majority of operational issues with DDI infrastructure come from uncoordinated changes to firewalls and other network appliances, as well as human error. BlueCat intends to extend the Indeni platform to proactively assess health across these closely related domains.”

Audax Private Equity acquired BlueCat from Madison Dearborn Partners in 2022.

Audax Private Equity is an affiliate of Boston-based Audax Group. It focuses on making control investments in mid-market companies operating in business services, consumer, financial services, healthcare, industrial services and technologies, and software and technology.

Moelis & Company acted as financial advisors to BlueCat.