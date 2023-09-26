Audax Private Equity to invest in Oakbridge Insurance Agency

Oakbridge is an independent insurance and risk management company.

Audax Private Equity will partner with management to invest in Oakbridge Insurance Agency, an independent insurance and risk management company.

Corsair Capital will sell its investment in Oakbridge as part of the transaction.

Oakbridge was formed in 2020 by CEO and co-founder Robbie Smith and Corsair Capital. The company is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Oakbridge’s management team and employee base will maintain an ownership position in the company.

“Given Oakbridge’s established track record of acquiring and successfully integrating add-on acquisitions, we feel the company is well-positioned as an acquirer of choice of insurance brokerages and risk management agencies,” said Adam Abramson, partner at Audax.

Audax is a middle market investment firm with around $18 billion of assets under management. It is based in Boston and San Francisco.

Corsair is an investment firm with offices in New York and London. It has invested $9.4 billion in capital across buyouts and $4.2 billion in capital across infrastructure.

No financial terms of the transaction were disclosed.

Morgan Stanley & Co and Piper Sandler & Co served as financial advisors to Oakbridge, while Ardea Partners advised Audax on the deal. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett served as legal counsel to Oakbridge and Kirkland & Ellis served in the same capacity to Audax.