Audax Strategic Capital invests in B2B company EverService

The investment will support EverService’s ongoing organic and M&A growth initiatives

Sunstone Partners invests in technology-enabled services and software businesses

Founded in 2015, the firm has over $1.7 billion committed to its three funds

Audax Strategic Capital has made an investment in EverService, a provider of Phoenix-based tech-enabled business initiatives. No financial terms were disclosed.

EverService is a portfolio company of Sunstone Partners.

The investment will support EverService’s ongoing organic and M&A growth initiatives.

“Our investment in EverService represents a prototypical deal for Audax Strategic Capital,” stated Kumber Husain, a managing director at ASC in a statement. “EverService has demonstrated exceptional growth under Sunstone and has executed on a playbook to source, integrate, and realize considerable growth from complementary add-ons. Our investment – tailored to EverService’s specific needs – is designed to be a catalyst that supports Sunstone’s investment and allows for the pursuit of new transformational initiatives.”

Sunstone Partners invests in technology-enabled services and software businesses.

Founded in 2015, the firm has over $1.7 billion committed to its three funds.