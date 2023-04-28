Audax to acquire CI’s minority stake in Congress Wealth Management

The transaction is expected to close in May 2023.

CI Financial Corp has agreed to sell its minority stake in Congress Wealth Management, a Boston-based investment management firm, to Audax Private Equity. No financial terms were disclosed.

The transaction is expected to close in May 2023.

CI first invested in Congress in 2020.

CI received a return of approximately three times its initial investment in Congress and will use the proceeds from the transaction to pay down debt.

Congress is led by President Paul Lonergan.

Based in Toronto, CI Financial is an asset and wealth management company. CI was founded in 1965.

Audax invests in the middle market.