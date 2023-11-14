Aurelius agrees to acquire The Body Shop  

The Body Shop is based in London

The transaction is expected to close in December

Aurelius is a pan-European alternative investment firm based in Grunwald, Germany

Aurelius has agreed to acquire The Body Shop International, a global beauty brand and retailer, from Natura & Co.

The purchase agreement values The Body Shop at £207 million ($254.51 million; €237.3 million), including an earn-out of £90 million, subject to certain conditions.

London-based The Body Shop’s product portfolio comprises natural ingredient-based bath and body, skin care, fragrance, hair care, make-up and gifting. It has operations in 89 markets with over 900 company-owned stores in 20 countries.

“We are delighted to be undertaking this acquisition of an iconic British brand, which pioneered the cruelty-free and natural ingredient movement in the health and beauty market,” said Tristan Nagler, partner at Aurelius. The firm will work with the company’s management to “drive operational improvements and re-energise the business and help to deliver the next chapter of success.”

The transaction is expected to close in December, subject to regulatory approval.

Aurelius is a pan-European alternative investment firm based in Grunwald, Germany. Its completed corporate carve-outs across Europe includes the acquisitions of Footasylum and LSG Sky Chefs.

Natura is a global personal care cosmetics group headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.