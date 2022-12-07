Aurora Capital-backed Grace Hill acquires e-learning Edge2Learn and mystery shopping solutions provider Ellis

Grace Hill is a provider of talent and customer management solutions for commercial and multi-family real estate.

Grace Hill, which is backed by Aurora Capital Partners, has acquired Edge2Learn, an e-learning company and Ellis Partners in Management Solutions, a provider of mystery shopping and resident and employee survey solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

Grace Hill is a provider of talent and customer management solutions for commercial and multi-family real estate.

“We identified Grace Hill as a unique market leader with significant growth potential, and this is exactly the type of transformative transaction we look to execute early in our hold period,” said Rob Fraser, a partner at Aurora in a statement. “The combination of these leading businesses and management teams will enhance long-standing customer relationships through a larger suite of scalable management and training solutions and deeper customer service capabilities, and we will invest aggressively to continue to be the innovation leader in the market.”

Grace Hill partnered with Aurora in May 2021.

Massumi + Consoli LLP and Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP served as legal advisors to Grace Hill.

Aurora Capital Partners invests in the middle market.