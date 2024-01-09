Aurora Capital-backed PSC Group buys Bayport Rail Terminal

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC served as financial advisor to US Development Group

PSC Group, a portfolio company of Aurora Capital Partners, has acquired Bayport Rail Terminal, a provider of logistics infrastructure and services to the chemistry industry on the Bayport Loop and the Port of Houston. The seller is US Development Group.

“The wide range of solutions and services provided by the Bayport Rail Terminal expands our existing capabilities, and we are thrilled to welcome it to the PSC family,” said PSC CEO Joel Dickerson in a statement. “BRT is a one-of-a-kind logistics asset strategically situated close to the Port of Houston and in the heart of the Houston chemical industry. Access to these markets will enable PSC to expand our offering of critical last-mile logistics services to the more than 80 rail-served manufacturing and logistic facilities housed along the Bayport Loop and the Port of Houston.”

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC served as financial advisor to US Development Group.

Based in Los Angeles, Aurora Capital Partners invests in the middle market. The private equity firm has $5 billion in assets under management.