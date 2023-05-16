Aurora Capital-backed PSC Group scoops up Steel Line Rail Services

PSC is a provider of product handling, site logistics, railcar repair and sustainability services for the petrochemical, refining and marine industries.

PSC Group, which is backed by Aurora Capital Partners, has acquired Texas-based Steel Line Rail Services, a provider of mobile railcar repair, inspection and valve maintenance services. No financial terms were disclosed.

PSC is a provider of product handling, site logistics, railcar repair and sustainability services for the petrochemical, refining and marine industries.

This marks the fifth acquisition completed by PSC Group since partnering with Aurora in 2019.

“We are very pleased to welcome the Steel Line Rail team to the PSC family,” said PSC CEO Joel Dickerson, in a statement. “Their depth of experience, reputation for excellent service, and expanded scope of services and geographic reach will enable us to more effectively meet growing industry needs. We look forward to working with them to deliver safe and efficient mobile railcar repair, inspection, and valve maintenance services across the US, Mexico, and Canada.”

Steel Line Rail’s founder and President Micheal Henigan will join PSC’s railcar repair leadership team. Steel Line Rail was founded in 2018.

Based in Los Angeles, Aurora Capital Partners invests in the middle market. The firm has $5 billion in assets under management. Aurora was founded in 1991.