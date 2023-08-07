Aurora Capital-backed Spray-Tek scoops up TRuCapSol

Spray-Tek partnered with Aurora in 2021

Spray-Tek, which is backed by Aurora Capital, has acquired TRuCapSol, a Pennsylvania-based-encapsulation delivery system provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

Spray-Tek is a provider of specialized spray drying and ingredient processing solutions.

“TRuCapSol shares our unwavering commitment to exceptional service and has a proven track record of engaging directly with its blue-chip customer base to deliver exceptional results, said David Brand, president and CEO of Spray-Tek in a statement. “We welcome the TRuCapSol team and look forward to leveraging their capabilities and expertise to take advantage of market tailwinds across an expanded customer base and wider set of applications.”

Spray-Tek partnered with Aurora in 2021.

William Blair served as financial advisor and McDermott Will & Emery LLP served as legal advisor to TRuCapSol on the transaction. Massumi + Consoli LLP served as legal advisor to Spray-Tek.

Based in Los Angeles, Aurora Capital invests in the middle market. The firm has $5 billion in assets under management.