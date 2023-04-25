Aurora Capital backs waste products provider IEG

IEG was founded in 1999

Aurora Capital Partners has acquired Elgin, Illinois-based Impact Environmental Group, a provider of products and services to the global waste and recycling industry, according to a source familiar with the deal. No financial terms were disclosed.

The company is currently being led by President/CEO Brian Beth.

“We continue to see attractive opportunities within the environmental services sector, driven by stable demand drivers as well as an increasing focus towards sustainability. IEG has established itself as a leading service platform in the space,” said Andrew Wilson, a partner at Aurora, in a statement. “Brian and the IEG team share our commitment to quality products and exceptional customer service, delivering parts and solutions quickly and seamlessly across its large customer base. We look forward to supporting their continued growth.”

IEG companies include Impact, Roll-Tech, Midland Chutes, Northern Extrusion, United Compaction Services and Deroche Canvas.

Based in Los Angeles, Aurora Capital Partners invests in the middle market. The private equity firm has $5 billion in assets under management. Aurora was ounded in 1991.