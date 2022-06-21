Aurora Capital portfolio company VLS buys Plaquemine Point Shipyard

PPSY is a provider of barge cleaning and repair along the Mississippi River.

Aurora Capital Partners portfolio company VLS Environmental Solutions has acquired Plaquemine Point Shipyard, a Lousiana-based provider of barge cleaning and repair along the Mississippi River. No financial terms were disclosed.

With this transaction, PPSY will operate within the VLS Marine Services division, and Wade Grundmeyer, VLS regional vice president of Southeast Louisiana, will run the business reporting to Eddie Van Huis, VLS vice president of Marine Services.

On this deal, John Magee, CEO of VLS, said in a public statement: “We are excited to expand our Specialty Cleaning and Repair Services with the acquisition of Plaquemine Point Shipyard. We welcome the outstanding PPSY team to the VLS organization and are excited to utilize our combined strengths to continue providing high quality service to our customers in the region.”

Aurora’s investors include leading public and corporate pension funds, endowments and foundations active in private equity investing.