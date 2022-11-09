Aurora Capital promotes Sganga to VP

Prior to joining Aurora in 2019 as an associate, Sganga worked in Goldman Sachs' investment banking division in both New York and Sydney.

Aurora Capital Partners has promoted Bianca Sganga to vice president.

At Aurora, Sganga has worked closely with Aurora portfolio companies Premier Roofing, where she is a member of the board of directors and Randall Reilly.

“Bianca has been an outstanding contributor since joining Aurora, both internally as a key member of the investment team and externally to our portfolio companies,” said Matt Laycock, a partner at Aurora in a statement. “Our team and culture are our most important assets at Aurora, and we look forward to Bianca’s continued growth in her new role.”

Aurora recently completed the sale of VLS Environmental Solutions to I Squared Capital in August as well as the sale of National Technical Systems to Element Materials Technology Group in September, the latter of which marked the final exit from Aurora’s Fund IV. The firm also recently completed the take-private acquisition of Sharps Compliance in August and acquired Universal Pure in November.

Aurora Capital Partners has over $4.5 billion in assets under management. Founded in 1991, the firm invests in middle-market companies.