Authentic Brands Group snags $500m from GA

Authentic’s other significant shareholders include BlackRock, CVC Capital Partners, Simon Property Group, HPS Investment Partners, Leonard Green & Partners and Brookfield

Authentic owns a portfolio of more than 40 iconic and world-renowned lifestyle, entertainment and media brands

General Atlantic has more than $75 billion in assets under management inclusive of all products as of March 31, 2023

General Atlantic has made a $500 million follow-on investment in New York City-based Authentic Brands Group, a global brand owner, marketing and entertainment platform.

General Atlantic first partnered with Authentic in October 2017, with its latest investment bringing the firm’s total invested capital in the company to nearly $2 billion.

Authentic was founded in 2010.

On the transaction, Andrew Crawford, managing director and global head of consumer at General Atlantic, said in a statement, “General Atlantic is proud to be a long-term partner to Jamie and the Authentic Brands Group team. Over the past six years of our work together, Authentic has significantly accelerated its growth by capitalizing on meaningful M&A opportunities, expanding into key markets and building a deeply experienced management team.”

