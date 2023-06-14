Auxo acquires manufacturer SOS

Nick Stoner and Dave Rogers, CEO and sales manager for SOS, respectively, will remain in their current roles.

Auxo Investment Partners has acquired Roberts, Wisconsin-based SOS Manufacturing, a maker of specialized wire harnesses, cable assemblies and complete box builds. No financial terms were disclosed.

Nick Stoner and Dave Rogers, CEO and sales manager for SOS, respectively, will remain in their current roles.

SOS was founded in 2001.

“The platform’s major inroads with partners in the aerospace, defense, marine and agricultural sectors will allow SOS to break into new sectors, deliver new programs, tap into industry growth and attract new blue-chip clientele,” said Jack Kolodny, managing partner of Auxo Investment Partners. “We’re thrilled to work with the team at SOS and deploy Auxo’s growth-focused playbook to help drive profitability, expand production capacity, and capitalize on the company’s already-strong customer base.”

Advisors and lenders on the transaction included Miller Johnson PLC, Barnes & Thornburg LLP, BDO USA LLP, Advantage Benefits Group, Aon Plc, Krauter & Co., and Mercantile Bank of Michigan.

Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Auxo targets the manufacturing, industrial, distribution and business services sectors.