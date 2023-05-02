Avance-backed RIA Advisory and TMG Consulting merge

Based in New York and Miami, Avance targets the services, technology and consumer sectors

Coral Gables, Florida-based RIA Advisory, a revenue management solutions provider and New Orleans-based TMG Consulting, an advisory and professional services firm to the utilities market, have merged. No financial terms were disclosed.

RIA Advisory is a portfolio company of Avance Investment Management.

RIA Advisory was founded in late 2016.

“The combination of RIA and TMG creates a billing and revenue management solutions provider with leading positions in the financial services, healthcare payors, and utilities end markets,” said John Civantos, senior partner of Avance, in a statement. “We are proud to partner with both management teams to make this exciting opportunity a reality.”

