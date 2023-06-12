Avance taps DeVincentis as partner

Previously, he was managing director, head of strategic partnerships and product solutions and a member of the management committee at Crescent Capital Group LP.

Avance Investment Management has named Mark DeVincentis has joined the firm as a partner and head of capital formation and investor relations.

Previously, he was managing director, head of strategic partnerships and product solutions and a member of the management committee at Crescent Capital Group LP. Prior to Crescent Capital, DeVincentis was a member of the leverage finance group at the Trust Company of the West.

“Mark shares Avance’s vision to be a high-performing organization with a strong culture and focus on partnering with, and building, great companies,” said Luis Zaldivar, Co-Founder of Avance. “We look forward to working with Mark as we continue to strengthen Avance’s capabilities.”

With offices in New York and Miami, Avance focuses on the services, technology and consumer areas in the U.S.